Connecticut Valley North All-Stars headed to Eastern Regionals

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a big weekend for youth baseball in Vermont. Little leaguers are vying for a state championship while young softball players have their sights set on an even bigger prize.

It’s go-time for the Connecticut Valley North All-stars. The girl’s softball team, which captured the 12U state champs, is headed to Bristol, Connecticut, to represent Vermont in the Eastern Regionals this weekend.

The team is made up of players from a handful of towns in the Upper Valley. Coach Adam Osgood provided Friday’s sendoff. “Go down there, have fun. Represent the state of Vermont --the Upper Valley especially -- but go down there and represent,” said Osgood, who has coached some of these girls since t-ball. His daughter, Brooke, plays first base.

“Get to play with some kids that you have never played with before from different towns and you get to come together as one team,” Brooke said.

You will hear a lot of positive talk on this field. After all, there was no regional tournament last year because of the pandemic and the team is just happy to be on the field. “We are all really close. We are always there when a teammate gets down. We are always there to cheer them up and support them,” said Kaylee Hamlett from Groton.

And they are learning more than how to just play the game, they are learning to play like champions. “If we don’t win and we played our hardest, then you can’t ask for anything more. Because obviously, you can’t win if you don’t play your hardest. And if you do, then well, that’s ok,” said Addison Murray of East Ryegate.

COVID had a big impact on the younger generation, with normal routines upended last season. The tournament is one sign that things are returning to normal for a group of girls who love the game.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: You obviously love sports, why?

Braylee Phelps/Topsham-Corinth: Because it’s fun to hang out with friends and also I’m good at some of them.

Actually, these girls are among the best. “This is their year to shine and it should be a great time down there,” Osgood said.

If successful in Bristol, they will head to North Carolina to try to win a national championship.

