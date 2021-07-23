Essex Police Dept. issue apology for disturbance

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Police Department is apologizing, Thursday for how it responded to a report of a disturbance just over a week ago.

Following the report, a protest happened outside the Police Station, Thursday.

Police say they responded to Pearl Street on July 13th to a disturbance at 187 Pearl Street.

When Police arrived, they realized multiple people were involved and got statements from people claiming several sexual assaults took place before officers arrived.

They cited one person, Brandon Williams, for aggravated assault, but then received video from Williams the next day that shows a woman involved used a racial slur, indicating a “racially motivated component to her actions.”

After an internal review, Essex Police determined Williams should not have been cited at least until more investigating took place.

At this time, the citation has been rescinded, while a more thorough investigation is completed.

The case has been reassigned to an uninvolved supervisor and the state’s attorney will then decided if Williams, or anyone else should be charged.

The department is committed to the following to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

The Essex Police Department has been working with community members this past year in an effort to better serve everyone in our community, especially those most impacted by racism and inequity. We have engaged our public in conversation and efforts like never before and we realize that incidents such as this indicate we have more work to do. We further agree that there is no room for hate of any kind in this community and we will do whatever it takes to root that out. Finally, we recognize the concern this has created in the BIPOC community, and the Essex Community at large and we want to reassure that we are committed to our core values of Courage, Integrity, Respect, and the vision we have co-created with the Essex Community over the past seven months.

