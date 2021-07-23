Advertisement

Have you been to Provincetown recently? You should get a COVID-19 test

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve visited Provincetown, MA or have been around someone who has, Vermont health officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test.

At least 256 people that were there during and after the Independence Day weekend have tested positive.

Vaccinated or not, the risk of getting COVID-19 still exists.

“Two of my friends actually tested positive before me,” Johnny Chagnon, a resident of Georgia, VT, told us. “As I was driving home, I suddenly got a fever, sore throat, cough...”

Chagnon and the friends he went to Provincetown with are fully vaccinated.

He and at least six of his friends tested positive for the virus.

“I thought we would take some precaution, go to outdoor events, and smaller events with less people packed in,” Chagnon said. “Some events were crazy, with people shoulder to shoulder.”

Cases are rising because of the new and more contagious Delta variant.

“It’s so easily transmitted, that if we have a group of people who have not been vaccinated, we are getting much higher numbers of people who have it and then are not cautious,” said Dr. Richard Hill, an epidemiologist at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

“Everyone is living like it’s 2019 and we’re out of the pandemic,” Chagnon said. “People who are unvaccinated need to take responsibility because the variants are happening because the virus is spreading amongst their population still.”

The Vermont Department of Health says less than ten cases among Vermonters are a result of the Provincetown outbreak.

If you’ve been to Provincetown or around someone who has, you can find locations to get tested here.

