Ironman returns to Lake Placid Sunday

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Ironman Lake Placid triathlon kicks off this weekend. The event has been a staple in the community since 1999 with the exception of last year, but as kelly O’Brien found out, it could be approaching its final run.

Driving into the Village of Lake Placid you can see the athletes preparing for one of the largest events the village hosts. “It’s really one of the largest ones,” said Jim McKenna with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism.

The Lake Placid competition is the longest-running Ironman in the continental U.S. and is loved by the athletes for its mountainous terrain. “What’s what makes it so special, if you did Lake Placid you did something,” said June Luciano, an Ironman volunteer.

This weekend will bring people from across the country to the Lake Placid area. “With family, friends, and relatives, we exceed 5,000 overall,” McKenna said.

That includes Luciano and Kevin Fuchs of Long Island, who are here to cheer on their team and volunteer where needed. “We just like to be involved however we can,” Luciano said.

The event brings an average of $10 million to the region, according to organizers. “Come one, come all. We welcome Ironman with open arms,” said Evan Butler with the Lake Placid Pub and Brewery, which offers athletes a drink after the race. “It’s a 140.7 pale ale.” That includes a tenth of a mile extra from the finish line to the taps. “It’s great for local business. Good luck to all the athletes, well see you on Sunday.”

But the competition may be coming to its last lap after next year’s event. “We’re at a point right now where we are getting the community engaged and deciding how we want to move forward with the contract in the future,” McKenna said.

He says that will involve a task force of community members in all the towns the race touches, to get their input on keeping the Ironman in the region. “See if we can fine-tune some of the things. You know, it’s an inconvenience for some people -- road closures and other things on an annual basis -- so we are trying to address those things.”

Over the next year, the group will work out the details before the contract extension is up. But until then, the athletes and volunteers will continue on course. “Whether you are doing the race or spectating, it’s just a great weekend,” Fuchs said.

The race starts Sunday at 6:25 a.m.

