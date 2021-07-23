Advertisement

Light up your weekend: Watch for the full buck moon Friday night

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – July’s full moon highlights the start of the weekend.

Known as the buck moon, the lunar event peaks at 10:37 p.m. ET Friday, according to NASA.

To see it best, look towards the southeast to watch it rise above the horizon.

“As summer peaks, the velvety antlers of male deer which first begin to sprout in early spring finish growing, forming pointed tips and hardening into their final glory,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “The sight of their magnificent racks against the summer sky led to the name, full buck moon.”

The July full moon is also known as the thunder moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during the month.

Another name is the full hay moon because summer’s the time to cut and cure hay to put away for winter feed.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

The moon will appear full on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond man dies in fiery crash
Cortez Jerome Campbell and Michael Rogers Jr.
2 arrested in South Burlington drug bust
Alexander Cherkasov entering the Washington County Courthouse in Barre Thursday.
Northfield teen pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Dept.
Pownal couple injured when car crashes into home; witnesses apprehend driver
Essex Police Department sign
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight

Latest News

Maj. General Greg Knight/File
Vt. National Guard commander headed to Senegal
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots
The full buck moon peaks on July 23.
July 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA