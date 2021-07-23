Advertisement

Marlboro Music Festival to buy idled college campus

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO, Vt. (AP) - The Marlboro Music Festival is working on a deal to purchase the campus of the now-closed Marlboro College in Vermont, ending a year of uncertainty over the future of the campus.

Marlboro Board of Trustees chair Christopher Serkin said Thursday they came to an agreement with Democracy Builders Fund, which bought the campus following the closure of Marlboro College. The deal includes a settlement with an organization called Type 1 Civilization, which has been engaged with Democracy Builders in a dispute over ownership of the property. The purchase price for the 533-acre campus was not released.

The campus has been the only home of the festival, which is holding its 70th season of music on the southern Vermont campus.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

