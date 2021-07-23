Advertisement

Massachusetts House OKs sports betting bill but fate in Senate uncertain

File photo
File photo(Credit: KSLA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts House lawmakers have overwhelming approved a bill to legalize sports betting in the state, but it’s fate in the Senate remains uncertain.

The state House of Representatives voted 156-3 Thursday night to approve the measure, which would allow the state’s licensed casinos and simulcast and live horse racing facilities to offer sports bets. It would also place a 12.5% tax on revenues from in-person wagers and 15% on revenues from mobile bets.

Senate leaders haven’t committed to taking up sports betting before its August recess.  A bill pending in that chamber also differs significantly from the House version.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

