Massachusetts House OKs sports betting bill but fate in Senate uncertain

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts House lawmakers have overwhelming approved a bill to legalize sports betting in the state, but it’s fate in the Senate remains uncertain.

The state House of Representatives voted 156-3 Thursday night to approve the measure, which would allow the state’s licensed casinos and simulcast and live horse racing facilities to offer sports bets. It would also place a 12.5% tax on revenues from in-person wagers and 15% on revenues from mobile bets.

Senate leaders haven’t committed to taking up sports betting before its August recess. A bill pending in that chamber also differs significantly from the House version.

