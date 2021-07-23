Advertisement

Massena wants new cryptocurrency miners to be ‘presentable’

(Heather Ainsworth | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, N.Y. (AP) - A New York town along the Canadian border plans to impose a 90-day moratorium on new cryptocurrency mining operations to ensure local roadsides are not cluttered with trailers and shipping containers loaded with computers.

Massena Town Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy told WWNY-TV that officials decided to draw up new regulations for the miners after noticing trailers with computers in them on a main road in the town.

Cryptocurrency operations have been drawn to this part of northern New York for years because of the availability of cheap hydropower. Operations can require hundreds of computers to make the complex calculations required to mine cryptocurrencies. 

