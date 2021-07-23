Montpelier ends litigation relating to hotel and garage project
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans for a hotel and parking garage in Montpelier’s downtown are officially dead after local residents pushed back in court.
The City Council voted unanimously earlier this week to end all litigation relating to appeals for the proposed hotel and parking garage project in the city’s downtown.
City leaders say this is because of changing financial circumstances caused by appeals filed by local residents who opposed the project
According to the city, they spent approximately $1 million on this project which would have been paid from garage revenues and tax increment financing revenues.
Instead, these funds will be paid by general property taxpayers.
