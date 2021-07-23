New Hampshire colleges prepare for return of students, staff

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire colleges and universities continue to prepare for the return of both students and employees for what they expect to be full-capacity campuses this fall.

At Dartmouth College, officials are figuring out how to meet demand for undergraduate housing. The college has converted some double rooms into triples, made common areas into dorm rooms, and has reserved hotel space for COVID-19 quarantine needs to free up dorm rooms.

Meanwhile, the president of the University of New Hampshire said this week that the target date for faculty and staff to return to their campus workplaces is Aug. 16.

