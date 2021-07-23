New South Burlington city building opens to the public Friday
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new city building officially opens in South Burlington Friday. This includes city hall, public library, and a senior center.
The new building is on Market Street and the ribbon cutting happens at 4:30 p.m.
City leaders say the new government center is in the heart of downtown, called City Center.
Along with a ribbon cutting there will be food trucks, music and games.
You can tour the building at 5:15 p.m.
Food trucks will be available until 8 p.m.
