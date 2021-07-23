Advertisement

New South Burlington city building opens to the public Friday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new city building officially opens in South Burlington Friday. This includes city hall, public library, and a senior center.

The new building is on Market Street and the ribbon cutting happens at 4:30 p.m.

City leaders say the new government center is in the heart of downtown, called City Center.

Along with a ribbon cutting there will be food trucks, music and games.

You can tour the building at 5:15 p.m.

Food trucks will be available until 8 p.m.

Related stories:

New South Burlington Library opens its doors

South Burlington city leaders take part in community service day

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond man dies in fiery crash
Cortez Jerome Campbell and Michael Rogers Jr.
2 arrested in South Burlington drug bust
Alexander Cherkasov entering the Washington County Courthouse in Barre Thursday.
Northfield teen pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Dept.
Pownal couple injured when car crashes into home; witnesses apprehend driver
Man arrested for impersonating Plattsburgh cop

Latest News

VTrans crews say they will be finishing work on Route 5 in Newbury on Friday.
Route 5 construction finishes up in Newbury
VTrans crews say they will be finishing work on Route 5 in Newbury on Friday.
Newbury construction to finish up
Essex Police Department sign
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight
The Chittenden County State’s Attorney is reviewing a case and potential charges, after the...
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight
A video of aerial fish stocking in the state is gaining traction online and there’s a Vermont...
NVU alum appears in viral aerial fish stocking video