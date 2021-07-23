NH regulators seek answers after landfill leachate spill

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire environmental regulators want more answers after a leachate spill at a Bethlehem landfill this spring.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that more than 154,000 gallons of the liquid that is pumped out of landfills after rain runs through trash overflowed at the Casella landfill in May.

The company said the spill was caused by a mechanical failure and was contained by a holding pond. It promised to make repairs, but the Department of Environmental Services now says the Vermont-based company’s Bethlehem subsidiary is out of compliance with the landfill’s permit and state law.

Related Stories:

Casella submits revised application for Bethlehem landfill

Landfill expansion review

Proposed landfill divides Dalton, New Hampshire

Lawsuit alleges Bethlehem landfill contaminated river

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)