NH regulators seek answers after landfill leachate spill

A leachate spill at the North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem in May.
A leachate spill at the North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem in May.(Courtesy: NHDES)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire environmental regulators want more answers after a leachate spill at a Bethlehem landfill this spring.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that more than 154,000 gallons of the liquid that is pumped out of landfills after rain runs through trash overflowed at the Casella landfill in May.

The company said the spill was caused by a mechanical failure and was contained by a holding pond. It promised to make repairs, but the Department of Environmental Services now says the Vermont-based company’s Bethlehem subsidiary is out of compliance with the landfill’s permit and state law. 

