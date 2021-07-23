NVU alum appears in viral aerial fish stocking video
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of fish are falling from the sky in Utah.
A video of aerial fish stocking in the state is gaining traction online and there’s a Vermont connection.
2017 Northern Vermont University alum Jeremy Hall is a fish culturist with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
He is part of the team that raises the fish being released and appears at the 20-second mark in the video.
The aerial release is used to stock high elevation lakes only accessible by hiking trails.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.