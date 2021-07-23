Advertisement

NVU alum appears in viral aerial fish stocking video

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of fish are falling from the sky in Utah.

A video of aerial fish stocking in the state is gaining traction online and there’s a Vermont connection.

2017 Northern Vermont University alum Jeremy Hall is a fish culturist with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

He is part of the team that raises the fish being released and appears at the 20-second mark in the video.

The aerial release is used to stock high elevation lakes only accessible by hiking trails.

NVU alum Jeremy Hall '17 plays a starring role in the Aerial Fish Stocking in Utah video! A fish culturist with the Utah...

Posted by Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond man dies in fiery crash
Cortez Jerome Campbell and Michael Rogers Jr.
2 arrested in South Burlington drug bust
Alexander Cherkasov entering the Washington County Courthouse in Barre Thursday.
Northfield teen pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Dept.
Pownal couple injured when car crashes into home; witnesses apprehend driver
Man arrested for impersonating Plattsburgh cop

Latest News

VTrans crews say they will be finishing work on Route 5 in Newbury on Friday.
Route 5 construction finishes up in Newbury
VTrans crews say they will be finishing work on Route 5 in Newbury on Friday.
Newbury construction to finish up
Essex Police Department sign
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight
The Chittenden County State’s Attorney is reviewing a case and potential charges, after the...
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight