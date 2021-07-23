Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Tom Selleck

This boy is looking for possibly his first home ever.
This boy is looking for possibly his first home ever.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s pet with Potential is a 5-year-old neutered male cat named Tom Selleck.

This Tom Cat is done with the wildlife and is looking for a cozy home to settle down in. He will need some time to adjust and get used to this new lifestyle, but he’s paws-itively sure this is the life for him. If you’d like to learn more about this star kitty check Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond man dies in fiery crash
Cortez Jerome Campbell and Michael Rogers Jr.
2 arrested in South Burlington drug bust
Alexander Cherkasov entering the Washington County Courthouse in Barre Thursday.
Northfield teen pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges
File
Vermonters test positive following visit to Provincetown
Essex Police Department sign
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight

Latest News

File photo
Massachusetts House OKs sports betting bill but fate in Senate uncertain
Connecticut Valley North All-Stars are headed to Connecticut for the Eastern Regionals this...
Connecticut Valley North All-Stars headed to Eastern Regionals
Putney Summer Arts
Putney School Summer Arts camp returns
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vermont paid family leave plan still a work in progress