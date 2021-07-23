Pets with Potential: Meet Tom Selleck

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s pet with Potential is a 5-year-old neutered male cat named Tom Selleck.

This Tom Cat is done with the wildlife and is looking for a cozy home to settle down in. He will need some time to adjust and get used to this new lifestyle, but he’s paws-itively sure this is the life for him. If you’d like to learn more about this star kitty check Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

