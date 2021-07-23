Advertisement

Police seek suspect in violent Burlington attack

Burlington suspect from Andrews Avenue assault(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect in an attempted homicide last month.

Authorities on Friday released photos of the suspect. They say on June 21st, he assaulted two men on Andrews Avenue around 7:41 a.m., hitting one of them repeatedly on the head and causing multiple fractures.

Contact the police if you have any information on this person.

