Police seek suspect in violent South Burlington attack

Burlington suspect from Andrews Avenue assault
Burlington suspect from Andrews Avenue assault(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect in an attempted homicide last month.

Authorities on Friday released photos of the suspect. They say on July 23, he assaulted two men on Andrews Avenue around 7:41 a.m., hitting one of them repeatedly on the head and causing multiple fractures.

Contact the police if you have any information on this person.

