Police seek suspect in violent South Burlington attack

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect in an attempted homicide last month.

Authorities on Friday released photos of the suspect. They say on July 23, he assaulted two men on Andrews Avenue around 7:41 a.m., hitting one of them repeatedly on the head and causing multiple fractures.

Contact the police if you have any information on this person.

