Putney School Summer Arts camp returns

Putney Summer Arts
Putney Summer Arts(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Students are exploring their passion for art and getting used to the idea of being close to one other again at The Putney School Summer Arts program.

This year’s self-portraits include masks, but Leigh Niland, the painting and print-making teacher, says being together and creating art is an example of therapy. “Sometimes, I’m not sure if I believe in that, but I think we are seeing it in action this year,” Nihland said.

Prescesh Morrison from Boston is back for her second year focusing on fashion and film. “I can take the pandemic, make it into an opportunity for creativity and inspiration, rather than a doomsday,” Morrison said. The majority of her learning this past year was remote. She’s attending college in the fall and says this has prepared her to be in a campus setting. “I have friends again, I can socialize again, I can make art again.”

the camp’s director, Tom Howe, says students were asked to vaccinate before coming to campus. Not all did, but every COVID test has come back negative. Besides masks and social distancing, he says other changes were needed to make students feel comfortable. “These children needed time alone, they needed time in small groups, and they needed time to grow into larger gatherings,” he said.

Just about 100 students are taking part in this year’s camp. They all had to turn in their phones when they first got there and won’t receive them until they leave. “I was mostly nervous because I didn’t find out that we were not having our devices until two days before I left for the camp,” said Max Lapsley, who traveled from Seattle. But since arriving, she says her mental health has improved and she now has the opportunity to have in-person conversations and lessons with teachers. “It’s so much better than just listening to someone talk on Zoom.”

Campers will put away their paintbrushes and power down their computers Saturday before heading home.

