Sanders goes to school as spending plans remain in limbo

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -

Senator Bernie Sanders met with kids and teachers at the Twinfield Union School in Plainfield to check out the summer programs taking place there. The programs are made possible through the American Rescue Plan.

Vermont is receiving an additional $71 million for summer and after school programs which include music, theatre and the arts.

Sanders says kids were hit hard by the pandemic. He says it’s important that summer and after school programs are expanded, especially to support working parents. The visit comes as Sanders continues to help negotiate two multi-trillion dollar spending plans They are a budget proposal and an infrastructure bill. Sanders chairs the budget committee in Washington which put him in the unique position of having to compromise priorities for legislation.

“If your question is is it easy bring 50 people together we can’t lose one. We can’t lose one. Listening to everyone’s particular needs and worrying about it Montana’s needs and New York’s needs and everybody else. It is hard. But at the end of the day, I think we are going to have a piece of legislation that the working families of this country can be very proud of,” said Sen. Sanders, I- Vermont.

Sanders says the right now the infrastructure plan alone calls for $3.5 trillion in new spending. He says he is not expecting to have any Republican support for the infrastructure package.

