Sanders predicts no GOP support on infrastructure package

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders said he remains confident Democrats will be able to get an infrastructure bill to President Biden in the coming weeks, despite continued opposition from Republicans.

Sanders made the comments during a visit Friday with students and teachers at Twinfield Union School in Plainfield to discuss funding of afterschool programs made possible by the American Rescue Plan.

Sanders chairs the Senate Budget Committee, which puts him in the unique position of having to compromise priorities on legislation. “If your question is, is it easy to bring 50 people together -- we can’t lose one, we can’t lose one. Listening to everyone’s particular needs and worrying about it -- Montana’s needs and New York’s needs and everybody else. It is hard, but at the end of the day, I think we are going to have a piece of legislation that the working families of this country can be very proud of,” he said. Sanders says the plan right now calls for $3.5 trillion in new spending. He says he is not expecting to have any Republican support for the infrastructure package.

Students welcome Sen. Bernie Sanders at Twinfield Union School in Plainfield Friday. (WCAX)

Sanders got a tour of some of the summer programs taking place at Twinfield this summer. Vermont is receiving $71 million for summer and afterschool programs which include music, theatre, and the arts. Sanders says kids were hit hard by the pandemic and that it’s important that summer and afterschool programs are expanded, especially to support working parents.

“Summer programs are always important, afterschool programs are always important, but especially after this year, when kids were isolated so much, when kids fell behind in their school work. We felt it was terribly important to give the kids a good summer and I think in Vermont we are doing that,” Sanders said.

