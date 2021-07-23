UVM sees increase in student applications

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people are trying to earn a degree from the University of Vermont.

School leaders say they won’t have final numbers for several more weeks, but based on projections, they expect this to the the largest, best-prepared and most geographically diverse incoming class.

Here’s the breakdown:

In the past 10 years, there have been two very large classes.

About 2600 students in 2017 and 2019. We’re told the new class will be larger than that, but in the same vicinity.

Last year, there was a record high number of applications was set at more than 25,500.

School leaders say they believe the reason for the surge includes how the school handled the pandemic, test-optional admissions and solid recruitment.

