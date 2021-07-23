Advertisement

Vermont COVID cases trending upwards

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID cases are trending up in Vermont.

The Department of Health on Friday reported 28 new cases and three people hospitalized, with one in the ICU.

The state is approaching 24,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

While daily case numbers aren’t as high as they were at the peak of the pandemic, they’re still trending noticeably upward -- from daily case numbers last month in the low single-digits, to this past week of double-digit case counts, with three consecutive days over 20.

Health officials Tuesday said the increase in cases is likely linked to the spread of the delta variant. As of Wednesday, officials have documented seven cases of the delta variant, six in Chittenden County and one in Addison County.

