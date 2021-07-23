Advertisement

Vermont receives $524M as first half of COVID relief money

FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the state has received $524 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.

The money the state received Thursday from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund is the first half of the state’s allotment.

As part of that the state has received $29 million that it is required to distribute to eligible cities, towns and villages within 30 days. The state is due to receive an additional $524 million next year to complete the payment.

Scott calls the money a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help the state recover from the pandemic and build a more prosperous Vermont.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Richmond man dies in fiery crash
Cortez Jerome Campbell and Michael Rogers Jr.
2 arrested in South Burlington drug bust
Alexander Cherkasov entering the Washington County Courthouse in Barre Thursday.
Northfield teen pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Dept.
Pownal couple injured when car crashes into home; witnesses apprehend driver
Man arrested for impersonating Plattsburgh cop

Latest News

VTrans crews say they will be finishing work on Route 5 in Newbury on Friday.
Route 5 construction finishes up in Newbury
VTrans crews say they will be finishing work on Route 5 in Newbury on Friday.
Newbury construction to finish up
Essex Police Department sign
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight
The Chittenden County State’s Attorney is reviewing a case and potential charges, after the...
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight
A video of aerial fish stocking in the state is gaining traction online and there’s a Vermont...
NVU alum appears in viral aerial fish stocking video