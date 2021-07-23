Vermont receives $524M as first half of COVID relief money

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the state has received $524 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.

The money the state received Thursday from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund is the first half of the state’s allotment.

As part of that the state has received $29 million that it is required to distribute to eligible cities, towns and villages within 30 days. The state is due to receive an additional $524 million next year to complete the payment.

Scott calls the money a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help the state recover from the pandemic and build a more prosperous Vermont.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.