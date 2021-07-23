Advertisement

Vt. National Guard commander headed to Senegal

Maj. General Greg Knight/File
Maj. General Greg Knight/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard’s Adjutant General is heading to Senegal next week

Maj. General Greg Knight will use the opportunity to reconnect with Senegalese leadership in person after COVID-19 prevented travel for the past year and a half.

The Guard and Senegal have participated in over 300 combined projects and exercises together since partnering through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program more than a decade ago.

