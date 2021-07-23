Vt. National Guard commander headed to Senegal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard’s Adjutant General is heading to Senegal next week

Maj. General Greg Knight will use the opportunity to reconnect with Senegalese leadership in person after COVID-19 prevented travel for the past year and a half.

The Guard and Senegal have participated in over 300 combined projects and exercises together since partnering through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program more than a decade ago.

Soldiers from North Macedonia, Senegal to train in Vermont

Vt. leaders to travel to North Macedonia as part of partnership program

Vt. Guard helping and learning on medical mission in Senegal

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.