Women’s soccer league raising money for Special Olympics Vermont

VASL hosts inaugural championship game Friday
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - There have long been adult soccer leagues all over Vermont. On the men’s side of things, former college and youth club players have had the chance to continue playing against high level competition. But now the women are getting that same chance.

Three of the state’s biggest soccer clubs, Nordic, Far Post, and Capital have teamed up this Summer to form the Vermont Amateur Soccer League Women’s Division, with club alumni and current and former local college players going head to head over the past few months. With just three teams in the VASL’s inaugural season, the league provides one game a week Friday’s under the lights at South Burlington High school.

This Friday, Far Post and Nordic will go head to head to be crowned the league’s first champion, with the two teams splitting their regular season meetings. But a title isn’t the only thing on the line: the VASL is using the championship game to raise money for Special Olympics Vermont. That my friends is what we like to call a proverbial win-win.

“Yeah I mean I think it means a lot just to be able to continue doing that after college,” said Carli Riibner, captain of the Nordic team and a UVM Club Soccer alumna. “I know schools have had the opportunity to do stuff like that, but just to like go on and not be done with the game but just continue to play the game that we love and to give back at the same time, it’s really great to do. We’re excited and hope we have a great turnout tomorrow night and hope that we can raise a good amount of money.”

“Tomorrow’s our championship game, so we’re trying to drum up as much support in the community as we can,” said Nordic coach Craig Stone. “We had one of our board members worked with Special Olympics Vermont and it just seemed like a no brainer. Like hey let’s attach some significance to the championship game away from the game itself and that just seemed like a perfect charity for us to try and raise some money for.”

The championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at SBHS.

