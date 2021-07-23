BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nice Friday evening, skies will be clear and moonlit through the early morning on Saturday. We could see some patchy fog develop as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday will likely be the weekend day we’ve been waiting a while for. Skies will be sunny for most of the day, with just a few high, thin clouds returning over northern New York late in the day. Dewpoints will be low and afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The rest of the weekend won’t be quite as nice. Clouds will thicken up on Saturday night with rain developing after midnight. Rain will continue into the start of the day on Sunday before tapering to showers in the afternoon. After a cloudy start on Sunday morning, we might see a few breaks of sun by the afternoon. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll see partly sunny skies return for Monday, before conditions turn more unsettled again. Look for the chance of showers on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, and a few more showers through Thursday. Highs through mid week will be in the upper 70s, turning just a bit cooler for the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.