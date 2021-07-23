Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The work week is going to end on a pretty nice note. It will be partly sunny today, but it won’t be 100% perfect. There could be a few pop-up showers, and possibly a rumble or two of thunder, as we get into the afternoon.

Then it will all settle down overnight when it will be clear and full moonlit. There will be some patchy fog by morning.

The weekend will get off to a fantastic start, with a perfect summer day for Saturday . . . lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, and comfortable humidity.

The end of the weekend will be a different story. A frontal system will be moving in from the west with rain, starting on Saturday night and go through the day on Sunday. There may be some thunderstorms on Sunday, and some of those could be on the strong side.

We’ll catch a break on Monday with partly sunny skies. Then we’ll get back into that “unsettled” weather pattern for mid-week. Each day, Tuesday through Thursday, will feature partly sunny skies, but also the chance for a few showers each day.

Take MAX Advantage of the fantastic weather on Saturday. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that wet & stormy weather on Saturday night & Sunday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest updates, on-air and online. -Gary

