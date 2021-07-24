Adirondack Action introduces Keeseville Community Arts Festival

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - After taking a break last year due to the pandemic, the Keeseville community is celebrating its outdoor painting festival, but with a new twist!

Adirondack Action is introducing the Keeseville Community Arts Festival, which is an expansion of the outdoor painting festival.

Before the pandemic, artists would paint scenes outdoors and then bring their pieces back to the Block Gallery for an art show. But this year, Adirondack Action is adding more features, offering a total of 21 different arts activities over the span of three days, and giving everyone a chance to create.

Executive Director Brittany Christenson says they’re also inviting people to help paint a 90-foot mural on Clinton Street. She says the theme is called “What Brings Us Together.”

“COVID really pulled us all apart and was so isolating that coming back together as a community, you know, being together in person, and also getting over some of our political divides and really focusing on what matters and brings us together, is where we wanted to focus our energy,” Christenson said. “So, that’s the theme of the mural and you’ll see a repeating bridge motif in the mural-- that shows the symbolism of a bridge as something that allows us to meet in the middle.”

The event runs through Sunday evening. It takes place at the 1719 Block Gallery.

