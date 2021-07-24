Corrections Department to add more transitional housing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Corrections says it’s funding more than 270 beds and apartments for transitional housing and services for incarcerated people who are released from correctional facilities.

The department said this week that that includes providing housing in Lamoille and Orange counties, where housing had not previously been funded. The move also includes funding two new community justice centers. The department says it’s working with 15 organizations on the additional housing and services.

