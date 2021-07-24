Advertisement

Corrections Department to add more transitional housing

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Corrections says it’s funding more than 270 beds and apartments for transitional housing and services for incarcerated people who are released from correctional facilities.

The department said this week that that includes providing housing in Lamoille and Orange counties, where housing had not previously been funded. The move also includes funding two new community justice centers. The department says it’s working with 15 organizations on the additional housing and services.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File
Vermonters test positive following visit to Provincetown
Burlington suspect from Andrews Avenue assault
Police seek suspect in violent Burlington attack
Essex Police Department sign
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight
Head-on crash on Beltline
Police investigate head-on crash on Burlington’s Beltline
File photo
Essex chief admits officers’ response damaged community trust

Latest News

Winooski River Bridge
The new Winooski River Bridge installed in East Montpelier
Swimmer runs out of Lake Memphremagog during the Kingdom Swim Saturday
Swimmers from across the country ascend on the Northeast Kingdom
FILE
Towns to vote on whether to buy land for outdoor classroom
The Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival begins the first weekend of August.
Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival to return first weekend of August