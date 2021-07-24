Far Post wins VASL Women’s Championship

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Amateur Soccer League women’s division returned this year after a hiatus, allowing high caliber current and former college soccer and youth club players to play as adults. Friday night’s championship game featured a pair of rival Chittenden County clubs, as Far Post rallied from a halftime deficit to down Nordic 2-1.

CVU alum Josie Pecor did the damage with both of those second half goals, the latter coming from the spot....and that held up as the winner because Nordic drew iron on a penalty of their own late in the game, coincidentally ringing it off the far post. The championship also served as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Vermont, making it extra special for Pecor.

“Oh it’s awesome,” said Pecor, a former Unified Basketball partner. “I actually talked to one of my partners who I worked with in Special Olympics and it was awesome. I think it’s such a great organization and I really hope to do more of it in the future, so I’m glad that we could raise money tonight.”

“We’re just out here to promote women’s sports in general,” added Far Post coach Lindsay Austin-Hawley. “It’s a huge thing going around the world as you are probably aware of and many others. We’ve had this league for many years and then it kind of fell off, so we’re starting this back up and we’re grateful for this awesome competition and you know we’re just happy to be out here on a beautiful evening. You don’t have to end your career after your college career. it’s important to keep showing that anything’s possible.”

