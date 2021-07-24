Advertisement

Mooney, US Women’s 8 advance to Olympic Rowing final

Peru native and Vermont Academy grad aiming for gold
Peru native and Vermont Academy grad aiming for gold
Peru native and Vermont Academy grad aiming for gold(Tamra Mooney)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WCAX) - Brooke Mooney and the US Women’s 8 are headed to the Olympic Rowing final after a dramatic come from behind victory in Saturday’s heat race. The Peru native and Vermont Academy alumna helped her team overcome an early deficit to down Romania and Australia, advancing to Friday’s (11 p.m. Thursday EDT) final.

Mooney is competing in her first Olympics after a stellar four year career at the University of Washington. The United States has claimed gold in this event each of the past three Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Vermonters test positive following visit to Provincetown
Essex Police Department sign
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight
Alexander Cherkasov entering the Washington County Courthouse in Barre Thursday.
Northfield teen pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges
Burlington suspect from Andrews Avenue assault
Police seek suspect in violent Burlington attack
Cortez Jerome Campbell and Michael Rogers Jr.
2 arrested in South Burlington drug bust

Latest News

CVU alumna Josie Pecor delivers in 2-1 win over Nordic
Far Post wins VASL Women’s Championship
Two-time champ Corliss wrecks early in double points race
Pelkey seizes Late Model lead in wild Midseason Championship at Thunder Road
Two coaches and three athletes hail from Green Mountain State
US Youth Skyrunning team features Vermont flair
Connecticut Valley North All-Stars are headed to Connecticut for the Eastern Regionals this...
Connecticut Valley North All-Stars headed to Eastern Regionals