Mooney, US Women’s 8 advance to Olympic Rowing final

TOKYO (WCAX) - Brooke Mooney and the US Women’s 8 are headed to the Olympic Rowing final after a dramatic come from behind victory in Saturday’s heat race. The Peru native and Vermont Academy alumna helped her team overcome an early deficit to down Romania and Australia, advancing to Friday’s (11 p.m. Thursday EDT) final.

Mooney is competing in her first Olympics after a stellar four year career at the University of Washington. The United States has claimed gold in this event each of the past three Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.