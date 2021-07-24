Advertisement

Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration reported dozens of packaged carrots products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several bagged carrots products from their brands Bunny Luv, Cal-Organics and O Organics.

The products were shipped to retailers throughout the U.S.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the possible contamination, according to the FDA report.

Consumers are advised to throw away the bags.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Vermonters test positive following visit to Provincetown
Essex Police Department sign
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight
Burlington suspect from Andrews Avenue assault
Police seek suspect in violent Burlington attack
Alexander Cherkasov entering the Washington County Courthouse in Barre Thursday.
Northfield teen pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges
File photo
Essex chief admits officers’ response damaged community trust

Latest News

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several of their packaged carrot products from...
Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Suspect is at large, VSP looking for information.
Unknown suspects burglarize Casella Waste Management in Sunderland
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside