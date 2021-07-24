Police investigate head-on crash on Burlington’s Beltline
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a head-on collision on Burlington’s Beltline, Friday night.
Police say it happened just after 7:00, closing down the North Avenue exit to Plattsburgh Avenue.
A white pickup truck and dark colored sedan, collided into each other, sending one of the driver’s to the hospital.
Police say one driver suffered a head injury, while the other had a leg injury.
Police tell WCAX, one of the driver’s was a minor.
Both drivers have non-life threatening injuries.
