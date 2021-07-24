Police investigate head-on crash on Burlington’s Beltline

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a head-on collision on Burlington’s Beltline, Friday night.

Police say it happened just after 7:00, closing down the North Avenue exit to Plattsburgh Avenue.

A white pickup truck and dark colored sedan, collided into each other, sending one of the driver’s to the hospital.

Police say one driver suffered a head injury, while the other had a leg injury.

Police tell WCAX, one of the driver’s was a minor.

Both drivers have non-life threatening injuries.

