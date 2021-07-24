Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in fraudulent investigation

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are looking for your help to identify a man accused of stealing a wallet and making thousands of dollars worth of purchases.

Police say the man seen in the photos is accused of stealing another man’s wallet from his car and making thousands of dollars worth of purchases in several gift cards. Police traced it back to the Walgreens and Kinney Drug’s in Essex Junction.

The man’s card was also used to make fraudulent transfers to a PayPal account, totaling, more than a thousand dollars.

The suspect has a tattoo on his right hand and was seen wearing camouflage pants, and a white hooded champion sweatshirt. He also had a puppy with him, that’s brown with white spots on his left ear, left front foot, and nose.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

