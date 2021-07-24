Advertisement

Thetford Academy Senior hosts Car Wash to Raise Money for Homeless Veterans

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) -

Right now, more than a thousand Vermont veterans are experiencing homelessness on any given day -- according to the federal government.

Taylor Farrell is a Chelsea native who decided to bring her community together today with a car wash to help raise money for homeless veterans.

It all started a few years ago, when the Thetford Academy rising senior noticed a homeless man wearing a hat implying he had served, just like her father.

“I remember sitting there driving with my dad and I was like, is he a veteran, and he was like yep, and I was like he’s homeless, and my dad was like its a lot more common than you think,” said Farrell.

Now, Farrell comes full circle as she reunites with old and new friends -- supporting the Vermont office of veteran affairs -- with squeegees and suds.

“I’m very proud I think it’s a great causes, and they need a little help, so I’m glad we could do something for them,” said Farrell’s father, John Farrell.

Like Farrell, many volunteers say they have a direct connection to a veteran and are also passionate about the effort.

“It feels really special and important, I think my grandfather would be really proud that I’m helping out here today, so that means a lot to me,” said Emi Vaughn of Thetford.

Those in attendance to get a car wash ranged from veterans to folks who stumbled upon the event, who left with a clean car and a happy heart.

“It’s a good community, helping with that, we really need that, because there’s a lot of homeless veterans everywhere in this country,” said veteran Ed Thompson of Chelsea.

“The homeless problem has been a real big deal, especially for veterans, they’re challenged because for a lot of them it’s an issue especially during COVID that you cant get the services you need,” said Art Edersheim of Chelsea.

The Vermont office of veterans affairs offers a variety of resources, including four programs that provide transitional housing and financial assistance to those who need an extra hand.

