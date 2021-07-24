Thousands of dollars in unclaimed property in care of the state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you had $150,000 lying around, you’d want to know about it. That was the case for a retired school teacher from Connecticut that moved to Vermont.

Her, along with many others, could and may have uncashed checks, life insurance policies that never made it to the beneficiaries, and leftover items from security deposit boxes. When those types of items go untouched for a number of years, they’re handed over to the state until they are claimed.

In 2020, the number of people claiming property from the state went up, mostly because of COVID-19. That’s according to State Treasurer Beth Pearce. “They had more of an opportunity to take a look and since folks were in more extreme economic issues as we got through that and as we recovered from that. So, I think folks were looking for their dollars,” Pearce said.

Now that things are slowly returning to normal, the number of claims is returning to pre-pandemic numbers.

“Our number one property is actually checks. So payroll checks, credit, maybe a credit deposit back or check issued. That’s our number one property type, uncashed checks,” explained Al LaPerle, director of the state’s Unclaimed Property Division. LaPerle says there are at least 700,000 pieces of unclaimed property in care of the state. Since that number is greater than the population of Vermont, odds are you have some.

“We have a few properties that are well over $100,000. We have one we’re working with now that’s over $600,000,” LaPerle says. “It’s a business and we’re working with them to get that property.”

Like most financial services, there are things to look out for when filing a claim. People, commonly called “AirFinders,” will typically charge commission for finding your unclaimed property, a task you can usually do yourself. Pearce recommends contacting the Office of the Treasurer before signing a contract with any service offering to file your claim for you.

“Whether it’s the dollars we collected as far back as the sixties, and we do have some claims going that far back, or dollars from recent years, you always have an opportunity to claim those dollars. That never goes away,” Pearce said. She also recommends people check for their unclaimed property at least twice per year.

To prevent your property from becoming unclaimed, Pearce and LaPerle recommend keeping addresses up-to-date with your employers and banks.

To check if you have unclaimed property, or file a claim, you can visit the Office of the Treasurer’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.