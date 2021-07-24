Advertisement

Towns to vote on whether to buy land for outdoor classroom

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) - Residents of Newbury and Bradford will be voting next month whether to purchase a 10-acre parcel as an outdoor education space.

The Upper Valley elementary schools were implementing outdoor learning before the pandemic, including the Newbury Elementary School, which six years ago started to use a nearby parcel of land now called Forest School as an outdoor education space. It’s been for sale for the past couple of years and off-limits.

Voters will be asked to approve spending $68,000 for the land off Pulaski Street, using money from the Oxbow Unified Union School district surplus.

