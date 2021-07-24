Unknown suspects burglarize Casella Waste Management in Sunderland

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for your help in finding the person who burglarized Casella Waste Management in Sunderland.

Police say it happened early Friday morning. Vermont State Police say the unknown suspect forced entry and took several valuable items. VSP needs your help, if you have any information call (802) 442-5421.

