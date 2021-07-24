Advertisement

Unknown suspects burglarize Casella Waste Management in Sunderland

Suspect is at large, VSP looking for information.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for your help in finding the person who burglarized Casella Waste Management in Sunderland.

Police say it happened early Friday morning. Vermont State Police say the unknown suspect forced entry and took several valuable items. VSP needs your help, if you have any information call (802) 442-5421.

