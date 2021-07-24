What to do Saturday, July 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region on Saturday, July 24.

The annual Old Home Day Festival is happening Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can expect games, live music, wagon rides, and more at Chazy Recreational Park. Chazy Lions Club will host the event.

The University Mall will host a summer craft show Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Vermont Holiday Gift Shop is hoping to celebrate the summer season with the show. There will be fun gifts and goodies for everyone at the fair.

Comedians are expected to take over Oakledge Park and Beach Saturday, July 24. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The comedians will host a BBQ and set. You can see them between the kayak rental and sundial. The club encourages folks to bring lawn games, snacks, and swimsuits. they’ll be providing food like hotdogs, burgers, as well as options for dietary restrictions.

