Advertisement

What to do Saturday, July 24

Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region on Saturday, July 24.

The annual Old Home Day Festival is happening Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can expect games, live music, wagon rides, and more at Chazy Recreational Park. Chazy Lions Club will host the event.

The University Mall will host a summer craft show Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Vermont Holiday Gift Shop is hoping to celebrate the summer season with the show. There will be fun gifts and goodies for everyone at the fair.

Comedians are expected to take over Oakledge Park and Beach Saturday, July 24. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The comedians will host a BBQ and set. You can see them between the kayak rental and sundial. The club encourages folks to bring lawn games, snacks, and swimsuits. they’ll be providing food like hotdogs, burgers, as well as options for dietary restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Vermonters test positive following visit to Provincetown
Essex Police Department sign
Essex Police apologize for citing man following Pearl St. fight
Burlington suspect from Andrews Avenue assault
Police seek suspect in violent Burlington attack
Alexander Cherkasov entering the Washington County Courthouse in Barre Thursday.
Northfield teen pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges
File photo
Essex chief admits officers’ response damaged community trust

Latest News

A screenshot of the State Treasurer's website
Thousands of dollars in unclaimed property in care of the state
Head-on crash on Beltline
Police investigate head-on crash on Burlington’s Beltline
Ma, in photo, wanted for credit card fraud
Man steals wallet to make fraudulent purchases
Vt. sees surge in unclaimed property claims
Vt. sees an increase in unclaimed property claims