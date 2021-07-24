White River Junction to throw Pride parade

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - White River Junction is celebrating LGBTQ Pride Saturday morning with a parade around town.

This is their second Pride parade but their first one in person.

Because of the pandemic, they held a physically distanced car parade last year. But with COVID restrictions now lifted, this year’s event will be much bigger.

Joie Finley, a volunteer at the Main Street Museum, which is hosting the event, says the parade will feature floats, cars, bikers, even a stilts-walker.

Finley says big celebrations are a way of life in White River Junction, especially among the LGBTQ community.

“We just sort of fly by the seat of our pants. We just like to have fun,” Finley said. “We just like to celebrate the strength of the LGBTQ community. It’s very strong here in White River. Always has been and we’re pretty proud of our accomplishments.”

The parade is set to kick off at noon from the Main Street Museum and it will circle around the town two times.

Afterward, there will be live music, catered lunch, local social services, and free HIV testing at the museum.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.