Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring a beautiful day today, with sunny skies. High clouds will begin to move in during the afternoon. Tonight, a warm front will move in, and bring showers with possible heavy downpours, especially late and into early Sunday morning. There is the chance for a thunderstorm. This activity will move out mid-Sunday morning, then it will become partly sunny during the afternoon. A shower or thunderstorm may pop up during the afternoon. Any thunderstorm that does develop, however, may be strong.

Monday will bring a quiet start to the workweek. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking unsettled, with partly sunny skies and the chance for a few showers. A better chance for showers will occur Thursday. Friday will be dry. Temperatures will run a little shy of average for this time of year, with highs later in the week holding in the 70s.

