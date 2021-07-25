BIPOC Mental Health Month: What is intergenerational trauma?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - July is BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Mental Health Month.

BIPOC Mental Health Month highlights the unique mental health challenges of historically disenfranchised or oppressed racial groups in the United States.

Lisa Ibekwe, an Atlanta, Georgia-based licensed therapist who also serves clients in New England, joined Channel 3′s Erin Brown to talk about intergenerational trauma and racial trauma. They also discussed how videos and images of police brutality and other forms of abuse against minorities affect the brains of BIPOC adults and children.

Here is a list of resources for BIPOC seeking therapy:

openpathcollective.org

thelovelandfoundation.org/loveland-therapy-fund/

borislhensonfoundation.org/covid-19-free-virtual-therapy-application

therapyforblackgirls.com

therapyforblackmen.org

clinicians4poc.com

melaninandmentalhealth.com

cliniciansofcolor.org

latinxtherapy.com

inclusivetherapists.com

asianmhc.org/apisaa

borislhensonfoundation.org

www.thecomfyplacellc.com

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.