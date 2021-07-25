Advertisement

BIPOC Mental Health Month: What is intergenerational trauma?

BIPOC Mental Health Month: Intergenerational Trauma
BIPOC Mental Health Month: Intergenerational Trauma
By Erin Brown
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - July is BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Mental Health Month.

BIPOC Mental Health Month highlights the unique mental health challenges of historically disenfranchised or oppressed racial groups in the United States.

Lisa Ibekwe, an Atlanta, Georgia-based licensed therapist who also serves clients in New England, joined Channel 3′s Erin Brown to talk about intergenerational trauma and racial trauma. They also discussed how videos and images of police brutality and other forms of abuse against minorities affect the brains of BIPOC adults and children.

Here is a list of resources for BIPOC seeking therapy:

openpathcollective.org

thelovelandfoundation.org/loveland-therapy-fund/

borislhensonfoundation.org/covid-19-free-virtual-therapy-application

therapyforblackgirls.com

therapyforblackmen.org

clinicians4poc.com

melaninandmentalhealth.com

cliniciansofcolor.org

latinxtherapy.com

inclusivetherapists.com

asianmhc.org/apisaa

borislhensonfoundation.org

www.thecomfyplacellc.com

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash on Beltline
Police investigate head-on crash on Burlington’s Beltline
Burlington suspect from Andrews Avenue assault
Police seek suspect in violent South Burlington attack
Suspect is at large, VSP looking for information.
Police search for suspect after Casella Waste Management burglarized
File
Vermonters test positive following visit to Provincetown
Police looking for this man who stole another man's wallet
Police looking for suspect in fraudulent investigation

Latest News

Looking ahead: Week of July 26.
Looking ahead: Week of July 26
Breakdancing duo "Tic and Tac"
Breakdancing duo from NYC returns to Festival of Fools
Looking ahead: Week of July 26
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do Sunday, July 25