Hiker dies on Mount Carrigan in White Mountains

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LIVERMORE, N.H. (AP) - A hiker was pronounced dead on Saturday after being found unconscious on Mount Carrigan in the White Mountains.

The Fish and Game Department says a 911 call came in around 12:30 p.m. reporting a hiker who was found unconscious and not breathing on the Signal Ridge Trail. The hiker was found about four miles from the closest trailhead.

Other hikers performed CPR while rescue crews were on the way, but the person was later pronounced dead. Because of the remote location and steep terrain, it took until 9:30 p.m. to get the hiker’s body to the trailhead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

