Looking ahead: Week of July 26

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things happening the week of July 26.

Construction for the Stowe-Morristown area is expected to impact travel from Monday, July 26 until Friday, July 30. Construction will start at 7 a.m. and will go until 6 p.m. Drivers should expect delays and alternating one-way traffic along Route 100 throughout this time.

The speed will be reduced to 40 MPH as crews work to pave the area. All work between West Hill Road area heading north to Stagecoach is expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 27 The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Justice working group is expected to meet.

The group is tasked with establishing criteria to identify disadvantaged communities in terms of pollution. This will be an informational meeting, and no direct actions will be taken. The virtual meeting will start at 1 p.m.

Audio: Dial 1-518-549-0500;

Access code: 161 537 6360#

Friday, July 30 Vermont’s Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Rutland County State’s Attorney Rosemary Kennedy will host an expungement clinic.

The clinic will take place virtually from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Expungements are meant to wipe your criminal record of specific convictions and dismissed charges after a certain period of time. The clinic is free and will focus on expunging criminal charges and convictions from Rutland County.

The Attorney General’s Office will be offering free assistance with specific questions.

