The new Winooski River Bridge installed in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new project connecting a main trail in East Montpelier is now partially complete.

The Cross Vermont Trail Association says the Winooski River Bridge is a vital link in the 90-mile bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly trail between Lake Champlain and the Connecticut River.

The steel structure was installed Friday afternoon, as the associations says onlookers cheered from Route 2.

Commuters and recreationalists will be able to safely travel the wooded trail near the river and avoid using Route 2.

The bridge is 205-feet long. The bridge still needs some work, so it opens to the public this fall. The association is planning a public ribbon-cutting ceremony in October.

The bridge is the centerpiece of a three-year, $1.75 million project to build 3.3 miles of the Cross Vermont Trail off-road in East Montpelier. It also connects several side trails to U-32 and natural areas. The entire path spans from Gallison Hill Road to a crossing of Route 2, which is yet to be built, and links to the existing trailhead on Route 14.

