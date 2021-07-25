Advertisement

New York police investigating fatal crash in the North Country

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRIETSTOWN. N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a car crash that killed a Saranac Lake man Saturday.

The two-car accident happened at about noon on Route 3 in Harrietstown near the Panther Mountain trailhead.

Police say 37-year-old Bernard McCormick II was driving west when he struck another vehicle. McCormick died in the crash.

The other driver, 33-year-old Nicholas Alonge of New Windsor, was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Alonge’s passenger sustained a head injury. A 9-month-old girl inside the same car wasn’t hurt.

Several passers-by helped get the family out of the car immediately after the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

