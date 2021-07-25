Newport Farmers Market missing Canadian shoppers

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Newport Farmers Market was a busy place Saturday afternoon! People there say it’s starting to feel like a more normal season.

The farmers market opened a week later than usual last year, but it wasn’t the same when it did. Vendors had to set up 12-feet apart and put plexiglass between customers and themselves. This year is also averaging eight more vendors per week compared to last.

“I would say the customers we have on Saturdays is more because of people traveling more. We’ve been anxiously awaiting our Canadian friends because we miss them from the market,” said organizer Judy Szych.

Organizers say business has returned to what it was pre-pandemic. The Newport Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays until the middle of October.

