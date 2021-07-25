Advertisement

Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED STATES (AP) - Some U.S. parents say they’re planning to continue to homeschool their children, even as schools resume in-person classes.

Danielle King of Randolph, Vermont, says requiring homeschooling for her 7-year-old daughter was a “silver lining” in the pandemic. Some families who spoke with The Associated Press have children with special educational needs. Others seek a faith-based curriculum or say their local schools are flawed.

The common denominator: They tried homeschooling on what they thought was a temporary basis, and found it beneficial to their children. The U.S. Census Bureau has confirmed the surge. It says the rate of households homeschooling their children rose to 11% by September 2020, doubling from 5.4% six months earlier.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash on Beltline
Police investigate head-on crash on Burlington’s Beltline
Burlington suspect from Andrews Avenue assault
Police seek suspect in violent South Burlington attack
Suspect is at large, VSP looking for information.
Police search for suspect after Casella Waste Management burglarized
Police looking for this man who stole another man's wallet
Police looking for suspect in fraudulent investigation
File
Vermonters test positive following visit to Provincetown

Latest News

Fenton Chester Ice Arena in Lyndon
Town approves up to $25K for maintenance of ice rink
FILE
New York police investigating fatal crash in the North Country
FILE
Hiker dies on Mount Carrigan in White Mountains
Noori riding up the Appalachian Gap
Middlebury College grad to bike up the Appalachian Gap 21 times