Swimmers from across the country ascend on the Northeast Kingdom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least 100 people dove into Lake Memphremagog Saturday afternoon for the return of the Kingdom Games.

The goal is to attract athletes of all ages and abilities to Vermont.

“We’ve been doing this for 12 years. I met Laura when IROC was running,” said Susan Watson. “I saw her swimming and said, ‘Hey, would you like to swim in this race and I can kayak?’”

Laura Malieswski and Susan Watson look forward to the Kingdom Swim every year. The two Vermonters work together as a team.

“The first year I did it, I was pretty nervous, but it was good,” said Malieswski, who swam the 5K race. “It was a little weird when your used to swimming in a big lake alone.”

During a pre-pandemic year, swimmers would cross into Canada. One of the event timers, Mary Pat Goulding, said the courses had to be altered to accommodate the border closure. “People were sad they couldn’t cross the border, but they made up the distance by making a figure eight along the border,” Goulding said. “Who knows? There might be somebody who puts their hand on the other side.”

Even still, swimmers from all over the country showed up prepared and excited to swim distances ranging from one to ten miles.

“It was my first time doing six miles, but it was so fun throughout,” said Isabella Gerardi, a 10K racer from Massachusetts. “It’s so different than being in a pool because you’re in the open water, so you just get to keep going.”

“The lake is beautiful. The town is awesome, but really it’s the people,” said Benjamin Bryant, who participated in the 5K. Bryant is also from Massachusetts. “There’s just really good people here. They welcome you with open arms if you’re a swimmer. It doesn’t matter what your skill level is. They just want to see you out there having a good time.”

For those who didn’t get enough time in the water, The Kingdom Games also hosts a winter swim event in February. Goulding says some of the people who participated in Saturday’s event also participate in that one.

