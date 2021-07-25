Town approves up to $25K for maintenance of ice rink

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) - Town officials in Lyndon have approved up to $25,000 for maintenance of a 41-year-old ice arena that a nonprofit hopes to reopen.

The Fenton Chester Arena was closed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit RINK Inc., short for Rescue Ice Hockey In The Northeast Kingdom, was formed to reopen the facility and preserve youth hockey in Caledonia County.

The Caledonian Record reports that the selectboard voted 3-0 this week to approve the maintenance funding for arena. The hope is the state will provide a matching grant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.