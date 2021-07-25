Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they pulled the bodies of a male and female out of the water early Sunday morning.

Police say they got a report of an unoccupied pontoon adrift on Crystal Lake around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Several personal items, including a cell phone and wallet, were on deck.

Police soon learned a man and woman owned the vessel and had launched into the lake with their dog around 4:30 that afternoon. Their truck and trailer was located at the boat launch.

A search was initiated. Police say they found two bodies in the lake early Sunday morning.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause and manner of their deaths. Police aren’t identifying the victims until they notify next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say the incident doesn’t appear suspicious.

